Driver Punched, Kicked by Georgia Police Officers Speaks Out

The young man who was kicked and punched during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, Georgia told NBC News it was second time he was assaulted by a Gwinnett County police officer within moments of each incident.
After both videos of each incident appeared online, the Gwinnett County Police Department fired both police officers saying the videos confirmed "the force used was unnecessary and excessive."
In the videos, 21-year old Demetrius Hollins was stopped by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and minutes Master Police Officer Robert McDonald showed up on the scene as back up. Each officer assaulted Hollins while he was handcuffed.
