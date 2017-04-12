Driver Leads Police on High-Speed LA Pursuit

The driver of a white SUV is leading police on a high-speed pursuit near downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:15, the driver was exiting the 110 Freeway at Anaheim Street after reaching speeds of up to 115 mph on the highway.

The driver struck several cars during the chase, and appeared to ram police or CHP vehicles.

The driver may have been involved in a road rage incident involving San Gabriel police, according to CHP.

The chase reportedly began in the San Gabriel Valley.

