Calif. Woman Sues City After Fall Allegedly Ruptured Breast Implants

MIAMI - FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the "Central Negro District." The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The wife of former San Diego mayor and conservative radio talk-show host Roger Hedgecock is suing the city after she tripped on a "poorly maintained" public sidewalk and allegedly ruptured her breast implants.

According to the suit, Cynthia Hedgecock was walking down Morrell Street, near Grand Avenue, in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood on July 31, 2015, when she tripped over a raised crack in the sidewalk and "came crashing to the ground."

Hedgecock went to a Scripps Clinic facility a few weeks later on Aug. 17, 2015, with complaints of chest pain and breast deformities. The implants, according to the suit, were "irreparably damaged."

In early September she learned her breast implants had ruptured and "silicone had been leaking into her bloodstream." Hedgecock was forced to undergo "necessary" surgery to remove and replace both implants and took several weeks to recover from the operation, according to the suit.

Roger Hedgecock is also named as a defendant in the suit. He alleges that he "suffered loss of support, service, love, companionship, society affection, relations and solace from his wife" due her injuries.

The Hedgecocks claim the City of San Diego did not maintain the sidewalk and fix needed repairs, which led to Cynthia's fall. They are suing for $25,000 in damages.

NBC 7 has reached out to the city attorney's office for comment, but was told they do not have a statement in response to the suit.

A spokesman said the suit will probably go to trial later this year.

You can read the full lawsuit here.