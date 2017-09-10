Construction Crane Collapses as Irma Lashes Miami - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Courtesy @nesumosa; Gideon J. Apé
    A crane is seen collapsed in this photo taken on Sept. 10, 2017, in downtown Miami. Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

    At least one construction crane has collapsed onto a building in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma brought deadly winds into South Florida on Sunday.

    The crane was reportedly down in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street.

     

    First crane down in #downtownmiami BE SAFE! Stay inside @cityofmiamifirerescue #senditto7 @wsvn @cbsmiami

    A post shared by Miami Fire Station 1 (@miamihazmat1) on

    Before the storm, the city of Miami had warned of the dangers of the tower cranes dotting the Miami skyline — some 20 to 25 across the city.

    The cranes are designed to withstand winds of up to 145 mph. Officials urged anyone living near one to evacuate if Irma hit as a Category 5 hurricane.

    A crane’s arm is not tied down but remains loose, the deputy director of the Building Department, Maurice Pons, had said. And its heavy counterbalance could cause severe damage in the event of a collapse.

    Construction sites throughout the city were being locked down ahead of Irma.

