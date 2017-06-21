Family Wants Answers After Pregnant Seattle Mom Is Fatally Shot by Cops She Called | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Wants Answers After Pregnant Seattle Mom Is Fatally Shot by Cops She Called

Family members have questioned why police didn't use a non-lethal option

    Seattle police shot and killed Charleena Lyles, 30, while responding to a burglary call Sunday. Police said Lyles, who was a mother of three with a baby on the way, confronted them with a knife. 

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)

    The family of Charleena Lyles is demanding an explanation for how the pregnant Seattle mother of four was shot dead by the same cops she had called for help, NBC News reported.

    "We're still trying to wrap our heads around why she was murdered," Tiffany Rogers, Lyles' younger sister, told NBC News while on her way to a rally at the scene of the death.

    Family members have questioned why police didn't use a non-lethal option despite knowing that Lyles had been suffering from mental health issues, family attorney James Bible said Tuesday.

    But Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud said Tuesday that both officers, whom Lyles had called to her home for a possible burglary before allegedly threatening officers with a knife, had undergone training to work with people showing signs of mental illness.

    Published at 8:41 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 10:03 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017
