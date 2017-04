Five children were injured when a bounce house was caught by a wind gust in Greenville County, South Carolina during a church carnival on Saturday. "It just took off like a kite into the sky," parent Alyssa Wentzel told NBC News. "All I could do was yell and pray 'God, please keep those kids inside!' Thank God no one died, no one fell out, it was a miracle, it could've been much worse." No charges were expected.