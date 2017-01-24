China Pushes Back on Trump Admin Over Disputed Islands

China appears to be drawing a foreign policy red line over its fortification of islands in the South China Sea, an early flashpoint in relations between the Asian power and the Trump administration, NBC News reported.

A senior Chinese foreign ministry official fired back Tuesday at White House press secretary Sean Spicer's vow that the United States would stand up to China's military expansion in the area.

"There might be a difference" of opinion regarding who has sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea, "but that's not for the United States" to get involved in, Lu Kang told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

In other words, he was suggesting the U.S. should butt out of China's relationship with its neighbors. But the new administration has made it clear it has no intention of doing so.