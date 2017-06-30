2 Hospitalized After Fiery Plane Crash on Calif. Freeway

Two people escaped the fiery wreckage of a small plane that crashed Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in Orange County and skidded to a stop against a median as it burst into flames.

The crash occurred at the MacArthur Boulevard exit ramp near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana as the Cessna 310 arrived for a landing. Two people -- a man and a woman in their 50s and 60s -- were on the plane, which caught fire and produced a tower of smoke that could be seen for miles around by drivers and workers in nearby office buildings.

"It was a very surreal moment," said witness Korosh Torkzadeh, who works in the area. "I didn't really hear an impact. I thought the plane had actually made it to the airport, but then we saw it on the 405 Freeway."

Torkzadeh said authorities' response time was "almost instant."

The plane went down around 9:30 a.m. just short of the runway, which is adjacent to the freeway, at John Wayne Airport, said Deanne Thompson, public information officer for the airport. The pilot declared an emergency shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport and trying to return to the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to crash on the northbound side of the freeway and ended up on the southbound side.

"There was debris all over the freeway," said witness Christian Romo. "It was insane. It was really scary. We were just praying instantly that they're ok and that their families are ok."

Romo said the plane tilted to its side and almost turned upside-down as it crashed into the freeway median. Several drivers stopped to help the plane's two occupants before firefighters arrived to douse the flames and treat the injured.

Aerial video showed a line of cars stopped on the shoulder of the freeway.

"It seems like they managed to pull people out," Romo said.

The plane appears to be a Cessna 310, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Airport departures were not affected, but the airport was closed to arrivals until about 10:30 a.m., according to airport officials.

The freeway was closed after the crash.