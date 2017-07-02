Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways Dropped From On-Board Laptop Ban List | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways Dropped From On-Board Laptop Ban List

The still-restricted airports and airlines are in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    International travelers flying to the United States will soon see stepped up security measures at airports around the world.

    (Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017)

    Passengers flying from Abu Dhabi International Airport on U.S.-bound flights are now allowed to use laptop computers in airline cabins, federal officials said Sunday.

    Etihad Airways, which is based in Abu Dhabi, was also removed from a list that banned passengers flying on nine airlines and using 10 airports from bringing any device larger than a cellphone into airplane cabins, the Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement.

    The still-restricted airports and airlines are in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

    The Department of Homeland Security scuttled plans last month to impose similar restrictions on U.S.-bound flights from Europe — a move that Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the International Air Transport Association, had said could produce "a $1.4 billion hit on productivity."

    Laptop Ban Could Be Extended to All International Flights

    [NATL-CHI] Laptop Ban Could Be Extended to All International Flights

    The United States could ban tablets and laptops on all international flights in an extension of an already existing policy aiming to prevent terrorism. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 54 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices