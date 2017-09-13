2 Men Caught Trying to Make Off With Power Utility Pole

While crews across Florida work to repair damages and restore power knocked out by Hurricane Irma, a pair of men were caught trying to make off with a power utility pole on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted out a photo of two shirtless men sitting in handcuffs, with the JEA utility pole sitting on top of a SUV.





Both men were place under arrest, but their charges are not known at this time.

Earlier this week, more than two dozen were arrested in Fort Lauderdale and Miami for Irma-related looting.