Fifteen U.S. Marines were injured in a training accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The land-based training accident happened at approximately 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1st Marine Division public affairs officer 1st Lt. Paul Gainey said. Camp Pendleton is a U.S. Marine Corps base located north of San Diego; the base had more than 42,000 active duty personnel.

At the time of the incident, the Marines were conducting a scheduled Combat Readiness Evaluation, a standard training for infantry Batallion, Gainey said.

The amphibious assault vehicle had an accident and caught on fire, a Pendleton spokesman said.

The incident injured 15 Marines from 1st Marine Division; all are being treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care," Gainey said in the statement.

The incident is just the latest in a string of accidents at the base, some fatal.

Earlier this month, U.S. Marine Corps officials announced that another Marine had died during training at the base north of San Diego County. On Aug. 30, Private First Class Michael P. Giannattasio was found unresponsive during a land navigation training event with the Basic Reconnaissance Course, School of Infantry West, aboard Camp Pendleton. When medics arrived, they tried to resuscitate the Marine, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2015, a Marine was discovered dead at a shooting range on the base; he was participating in a training exercise in which live ammunition was used.

Several years ago, in Nov. 2013, four U.S. Marines were killed during a range maintenance operation.

Wednesday's accident remains under investigation.

No other information was available.

