5 Dead After Evacuation of Florida Nursing Home: Mayor

Five people are dead after the evacuation of a Hollywood, Florida, nursing home left without power after Hurricane Irma, officials said Wednesday morning.



The incident happened at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at 1200 N. 35th Avenue, Hollywood police officials said.

Three of the deaths happened at the facility and two others happened as the patients arrived at the hospital, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said at a news conference Wednesday.

The victims' identities were unknown. The building was being evacuated.

Officials said the building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck earlier this week and may have had air-conditioning issues.

It’s not yet clear what conditions prompted the evacuation.

Four people in two different incidents in Florida died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by electric generators.

Twelve other storm-related deaths had been reported by the Florida Division of Emergency Management as of Tuesday afternoon.



