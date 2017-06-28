Tom Ricketts, Ted Cruz Finally Meet to Make Internet Dreams Come True | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tom Ricketts, Ted Cruz Finally Meet to Make Internet Dreams Come True

By James Neveau

    The resemblance between Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and Senator Ted Cruz has been talked about a lot, but the duo finally met face-to-face on Wednesday morning. 

    The two men met ahead of the Cubs' ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, and the senator provided a photo proving that they are indeed not the same person: 

    Cruz even made a joke about the memes that have gone around the internet suggesting that he is Ricketts' twin: 

    "For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy," Cruz quipped. 

    The Cubs, who are in Washington to play the Nationals, will participate in a White House event with President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon. Several players, including Anthony Rizzo, will be there, but other players like Jason Heyward will not be on hand. 

    Jun 28, 2017
