Your Tax Return may be Delayed Thanks to Identity Thieves

Preventing fraud is a big deal this year. It means your tax return could be delayed significantly.

If you wind up waiting to get your tax refund this year the Internal Revenue Service says blame identity thieves.

A new law forces the IRS to hold your refund while they check to make sure you are who you say you are. This year the IRS is delaying refunds for people with child tax credits and the earned income tax credits.

This impacts some 40 million working families who will have to wait longer to get a refund. Many North Texans filed their taxes last year only to find out someone else had already stolen their information and beat them to it.

Just Friday, scammers convinced a worker at the Argyle Independent School District to fork over personal information for all their employees, possibly to file fake tax returns.

It's easy to be fooled. Here's what you need to know so you're not the next one: