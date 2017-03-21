Young North Texan Takes Cancer Fight to Capitol Hill

A nine-year-old battling leukemia is taking her cancer fight to Washington D.C., urging lawmakers to pass more funding for pediatric cancer research.

While most fourth graders are just learning about Capitol Hill in a classroom, Sadie Keller is getting a lesson up close.

The 9-year-old from North Texas spent last week in Washington, D.C., to teach lawmakers about living with cancer.

Diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, Sadie Keller has endured painful treatments and missed all of her third grade year due to the illness.

Armed with fliers about her own cancer story, Sadie visited with various congressmen and staffers.

“I came here to talk to congressmen about why we need more funding for childhood cancer,” said Sadie.

While in D.C., Sadie met with Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Texas 10th District.

“Just you coming up is so brave, with everything you’re going through and I think has the most impact on congress to help, not just you, but another generation of children coming down with cancer,” Congressman McCaul told Sadie.

The republican lawmaker co-chairs the Childhood Cancer Caucus and is pushing legislation that would improve pediatric research and treatment. The STAR Act focuses on improving pediatric research, treatment and survivor care, while the RACE for Children Act updates laws to allow advancements in adult cancer treatment to be applied to children.

Sadie supports both bills and hopes lawmakers will pass them to help future generations battling cancer.

“Kids have their whole future ahead of them. A lot of them pass away and they don’t get to have a future,” said Sadie.

While in D.C., Sadie also met with a fellow cancer fighter to give them gifts.

The 9-year-old recently started her own non-profit called the The Sadie Keller Foundation. Her mission is to put a smile on the faces of fellow kids fighting cancer and reward them with milestone gifts when they reach critical points in their treatment.

ONLINE: Sadie Keller Foundation