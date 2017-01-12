Wylie police say they arrested 45-year-old Broderick "Rodgin" Arpon (inset), who teaches piano lessons out of his home, and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child Tuesday.

Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man who teaches piano lessons out of his Wylie home and charged him with sexually assaulting children.

Wylie police said they responded to a call about allegations of sexual assault at the home of Broderick "Rodgin" Arpon in the 1300 block of Summerdale Lane Monday.

After investigating, police said they arrested Arpon, who provided piano lessons at his home.

Police said they took Arpon to the Collin County Detention Center Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Wylie police asked anyone with information about this investigation call Det. Helen Taylor at 214-380-9556.