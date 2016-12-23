Wrong-Way Crash Closes U.S. 75 in Allen

Police said at least one person was injured in a head-on collision on U.S. 75 in Allen early Friday morning.

According to Allen Sgt. Jon Felty, a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 when it collided with another vehicle near West Bethany Drive before 3 a.m.

Paramedics took one person to a hospital.

U.S. 75 north between Bethany Drive and McDermott Drive was reduced to one lane as authorities investigated.

No further information was released.

Please check back for updates. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.