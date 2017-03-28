World Video Hall of Fame Finalists Announced

The finalists have been announced for the 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame.

There's still time to vote for your favorite.

The finalists are:

Donkey Kong

Final Fantasy VII

Halo: Combat Evolved

Microsoft Windows Solitaire

Mortal Combat

Myst

Pokemon Red and Green

Portal

Resident Evil

Street Fighter II

Tomb Raider

Wii Sports

The inductees will be announced during a ceremony at The Strong museum on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m.