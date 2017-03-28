World Video Hall of Fame Finalists Announced

The finalists have been announced for the 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame.
There's still time to vote for your favorite.
The finalists are:
- Donkey Kong
- Final Fantasy VII
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Microsoft Windows Solitaire
- Mortal Combat
- Myst
- Pokemon Red and Green
- Portal
- Resident Evil
- Street Fighter II
- Tomb Raider
- Wii Sports
To vote for your favorite, click here.
The inductees will be announced during a ceremony at The Strong museum on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m.
