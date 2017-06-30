Workers Keep Their Cool in North Texas Heat

Some North Texas workers can't let hot summer weather slow them down while performing outdoor jobs. NBC 5 spent time Friday with a couple of them as they made the best of the heat.

Some North Texas workers can't let hot summer weather slow them down while performing outdoor jobs. NBC 5 spent time Friday with a couple of them as they made the best of the heat.

Heather Gantt is a pool girl for Robertson Pool Service of Coppell. She visits 48 pools each week, 11 a day on busy days.

"You're just stuck in this heat, and it's just beaming down on the back of your neck," she said.

There's plenty of leg work required cleaning each pool and hiking back and forth to a truck for chemicals to keep the pools clean.

An infrared thermometer recorded a 102.9-degree reading on the sunny deck of one pool she was servicing Friday while the shady pool water was 82 degrees.

Gantt said it is rewarding to know that customers will enjoy a safe, refreshing swim but a challenge for her to stay away from it.

"It's miserable to know that you're so hot and you can't jump in," Gantt said.

Rob Sedeno is a pitmaster at Meat U Anywhere, a barbecue restaurant in Trophy Club. He spends his days loading coals from an outside starter fire into the fire box of the restaurant's giant barbecue ovens to keep the meat smoking at 190 degrees on the racks above.

An infrared thermometer recorded a temperature of 616 degrees near that fire box Friday.

"So we try to get in and out of here, for sure," Sedeno said as he backed away from the hottest spot.

Responds Fourth of July Celebrations in North Texas

The pitmaster sees a bright side in the weather so far this North Texas summer.

"Last year, it was a lot hotter. We've been blessed that it's been a pretty mild summer so far," he said.

Customers chowing down on the smoked meats Friday made it worth the work to Sedeno.

Amber Alert FBI Issues $25,000 Reward for Info on Missing Teen

"We still have to produce barbecue. So even if it's hot outside, cold outside, rain, sleet, snow, we're still here," he said.