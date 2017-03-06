Worker Run Over, Killed on Construction Site in Carrollton

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Police say a construction worker was killed when he was run over by a piece of equipment Monday afternoon in Carrollton.

It happened at about 2 p.m. at a construction site at Old Denton Road and Windhaven Parkway at what used to be the Nickel and Dimes Ranch, according to officers.

Someone was operating a piece of construction equipment when they accidentally ran over another worker.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

Officers say it wasn't intentional and no charges have been filed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.