Woman's Death Being Investigated As a Murder in Garland

Police are investigating a woman's death as a murder after her body was found inside a Garland apartment.

Officers were responding to a welfare check Sunday night at about 9:30 at Parkside Apartments when they discovered the body of 44-year-old Linda Lee Harris.

Detectives are waiting for the Medical Examiner's report to determine the actual cause of her death.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Linda Harris is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.