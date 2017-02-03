Woman Wanted for Fatal Shooting in Dallas: Police

Dallas police are searching for a woman suspected in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man Thursday night, officials say.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of East 11th Street at about 8:06 p.m.

According to police, the incident began as an argument over money between Devotric Johnson, 29, and Rosalind Jones, 46.

It escalated to the point where Jones said, "you will give me my money," before shooting Johnson in the back, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness to the shooting was able to positively identify Jones in a six-photo lineup, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A reward of $5,000 was offered to anyone who can help find Jones.

Crime Stoppers: 214-373-TIPS