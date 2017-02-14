Woman, Teenager Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: FWPD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman, Teenager Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: FWPD

By Hannah Everman

    Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after discovering a woman and a teenager dead inside a Fort Worth hotel Monday.

    The woman and girl were found dead in bed with gunshot wounds, according to Fort Worth police.

    They were found after police got a call for a deceased person at the Hilton hotel located at 815 Main Street.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the deceased woman as 53-year-old Charlott Livingston and the girl as 15-year-old Fayth Norman. 

    Police said the two are related, but it's still unclear what their relationship was. 

    Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

