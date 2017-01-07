Police: Woman Stabbed at Fort Worth Water Gardens

A woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition after an unknown attacker stabbed her at a popular Fort Worth water feature, police say.

The stabbing occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Fort Worth Water Gardens, Fort Worth police said. The man stabbed the victim in the back and then fled.

The woman told police she didn't know the man who stabbed her.

A description of the suspect and the details surrounding what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.