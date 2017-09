A woman is dead after being found shot in a Fort Worth home on Saturday morning.

Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. to the 2700 block of Burchill Road in Fort Worth to a shooting and found a woman shot inside of a home. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

No suspect description has been released from police at this time.

The victim was described as being a latin female in her twenties.