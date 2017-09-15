Woman Killed in Crash Involving Denton ISD Bus

Police said a woman was killed in a crash involving a Denton Independent School District bus in McKinney Thursday night.



McKinney police said the woman was driving a Jeep at a high rate of speed on westbound U.S. 380 when it crashed into the bus that was stopped at a red light near Wisteria Way at about 11:15 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

A student who was near the back of the bus suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening and was transported to a hospital.

Officials said the students on the bus were believed to be tennis players returning to the Denton area. Another district bus picked them up after the crash.

Westbound U.S. 380 was closed at Community Drive while police investigated the crash.

