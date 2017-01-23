Arrest Made After Woman Killed, Mother Wounded at Dallas Apartment: PD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Arrest Made After Woman Killed, Mother Wounded at Dallas Apartment: PD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police said a woman was wounded and her daughter was killed in an attack at a Dallas apartment complex early Monday morning. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

    Police arrested a man accused of wounding one woman and killing her daughter in an attack at a Dallas apartment complex early Monday morning.

    Dallas police said they responded to a stabbing call at The Madison Apartments in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road at 1:34 a.m. and found the two women.

    Police said the daughter was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

    The mother was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

    Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Antonio Townsley, fled the location and was later captured.

    Townsley was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

    His bond is $150,000. 

    Published at 4:35 AM CST on Jan 23, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices