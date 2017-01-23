Police said a woman was wounded and her daughter was killed in an attack at a Dallas apartment complex early Monday morning. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

Police arrested a man accused of wounding one woman and killing her daughter in an attack at a Dallas apartment complex early Monday morning.

Dallas police said they responded to a stabbing call at The Madison Apartments in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road at 1:34 a.m. and found the two women.

Police said the daughter was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The mother was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Antonio Townsley, fled the location and was later captured.

Responds Your Tax Return May Be Delayed Thanks to Identity Thieves

Townsley was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

His bond is $150,000.