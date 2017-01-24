Woman Ejected From SUV in Crash: Dallas Police

Authorities said a woman in her 20s was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dallas Tuesday morning.
Dallas police said they responded to a call about the crash in the 11400 block of Plano Road at about 2:40 a.m.
Witnesses told police the woman was driving south on Plano Road when her SUV left the road, struck a tree and rolled. Police said the woman was ejected from the SUV.
Paramedics transported the woman to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas in serious condition.
No further details have been released.