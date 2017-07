A woman was ejected and died in a crash early Saturday morning in south Dallas.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, police said a black Mercedes sedan struck a guardrail and rolled over on the Marvin D. Love Freeway before the I-35E split.

The female driver was ejected from the car and landed on the freeway where she was hit by other vehicles, according to police.

She died at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.