Woman Accused of Luring Boys, Theft, Carrying Drugs in Bra

Dallas police arrest 23-year-old Castle Kameron Gately and charge her with two counts of restraining a child and one charge of drug possession after finding crystal meth in her bra.

Police said they arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of luring young boys from their homes and stealing from Wal-Mart, all while carrying crystal methamphetamine in her bra.

Dallas police said Castle Kameron Gately had a 5- and 6-year-old boy with her when they arrested her from stealing at a Wal-Mart.

Police said they alter determined Gately had approached the boys, who were playing outside their apartment. She offered them candy and told them she'd buy them whatever they wanted if they went with her. A witness saw her enticing the boys with a chocolate bar and followed them to the nearby store.

Gately was booked into jail April 10 on two charges of restraining a child and one charge of drug possession.

Gately's bond was set at $150,000.