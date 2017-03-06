Art gallery owner Karen Manning confronted Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price at his corruption trial Monday morning.

Manning said Price displayed his art at her gallery and paid a $45 fee on each transaction. She said Price also held art sales and political campaign events at the gallery.

Prosecutors have accused Price of receiving $83,000 in income from the gallery that he never disclosed for taxes.

Manning pleaded guilty to a single count of income tax violations for her own failure to disclose gallery income. She was promised a reduced sentence of no more than three years in prison in return for cooperating with the government and testifying against Price.

Manning said she also received about $15,000 from Price for interior design work at his Oak Cliff home.

Manning said money she received from Price was not a gift or repayment of loans.

Defense lawyers have said some of Price's unreported income was repayment of loans that the government failed to discover.

In cross examination by Price’s defense attorney, Manning said she had no knowledge of Price’s income tax filings. Manning said Price was trying to help her by displaying his items at her gallery and sending other customers to her for art and interior design work.

Price is accused of receiving more than $1 million that he concealed from taxes from multiple sources, most of it as bribes for his influence in Dallas County business.

Price has denied all the charges. The trial could last through June.