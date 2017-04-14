Will it Rain on Easter Sunday?

There is a 30 percent chance of rain on Easter Sunday for North Texas.

The forecast models the NBC 5 Weather Experts use for reference have been disagreeing with each other and still have yet to come to an agreement. It is looking like a few scattered showers, maybe a storm, will impact North Texas Sunday afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will see rain.

Easter Sunday is by no means expected to be a washout. If anything, you will have a brief rain delay from your outdoor plans. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s with breezy south winds.

Happy Easter!