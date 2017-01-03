The big question this week is whether it will snow on Friday.

The answer: Maybe. Forecast models are hinting at the possibility.

An arctic cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s by Thursday night. A shortwave trough will head towards North Texas on Friday.

Most of the energy with this disturbance will stay north of the Red River, but there will be some moisture and lift in the atmosphere to result in a few flurries for the northern half of North Texas.

The models have been hinting at the possibly of snow since this past weekend.

The European Model (ECMWF) shows accumulated snow on Friday confined to areas near the Red River.

The GFS Model looks much different. It brings the chance for light snow as far south as Waco. Accumulation 1” or less.

Bottom line, the models are showing two different outcomes for Friday’s weather. This system bears watching. With each model run we will get a better idea of what will happen on Friday. The one thing we know for sure, it is going to get cold!