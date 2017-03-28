Strong to severe storms begin to develop west of Fort Worth late Tuesday afternoon and will affect DFW overnight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, but another round of strong thunderstorms is possible during the weekend.

Here we go again!

There is another severe weather threat for North Texas Tuesday. Storms will begin to fire up this afternoon along a dry line to our west at about 4 p.m.

Storms will increase in coverage and move east through the Dallas/Fort Worth area between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

All types of severe weather will be possible: hail, winds over 60 mph and tornadoes.

Nighttime tornadoes are especially dangerous.

This is a view of the Dec. 26, 2015 tornado from Heath/Lake Ray Hubbard looking west

Photo credit: Deidre Capper

According to a study by the University of Illinois, deaths from night time tornadoes has increased while fatalities from day time tornadoes has decreased.

Night tornadoes are 2.5 times more deadly than daytime tornadoes. There are a few reasons for this:

1. It is dark out — it is almost impossible to see the tornado

2. You are most likely asleep and not heeding warnings

3. Most are at home and not at work. Usually, your home isn't as sturdy as a school or your place of work; this is especially true if you live in a mobile home

Have your severe weather plan and be ready to take action if need tonight.