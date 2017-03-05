The international women’s helicopter group let kids get hands on with choppers at Dallas Enterprise Airport Sunday; hoping to build more interest in aviation.

Hundreds of children got to go hands on with helicopters Sunday at Dallas Executive Airport.

The Whirly Girls, an international women helicopter pilots group, brought in copters and experts from all over to teach local youth about the aviation business and grow interest in the industry.

"Just spark that interest in helicopter aviation which is what we're all passionate about,” said Whirly Girls leader Jessica Kanellos.

Students learned the science behind flight, saw the inner workings of different helicopters, and, despite the drizzle, took a flight around the airport.

Across the country aviation professionals are trying to spur more interest in the next generation as the industry faces a projected deficit of pilots in the coming decades.

The Whirly Girls hoped events like the one at Dallas Executive will help their field continue to expand.

"We have a lot of positions in helicopter aviation that are vital to the community,” said Kanellos.