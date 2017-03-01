As work continues along the Interstate 35W corridor, several entrance and exit ramps will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Here is a current list of closures and when they will reopen:

On-ramps to southbound I-35W from Weatherford Street and Gilvin Street; scheduled to open in April.

Off-ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound Spur 280; scheduled to open in April.

Northbound I-35W exit to Meacham Boulevard; scheduled to open July 2017.

Southbound I-35W off-ramp to Papurt Drive; scheduled to open December 2017.

Northbound I-35W at Northside Drive/Yucca Avenue; scheduled to open July 2017.

Construction on I-35W in Fort Worth is part of the North Tarrant Express/I-35W project. It is a 10.1-mile project rebuilding the I-35W corridor from Interstate 30 in downtown to U.S. Highway 287 Decatur cutoff in Northeast Tarrant County.

This area is one of the most congested highways in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The construction is to rebuild the main lanes, expand the frontage lanes and four toll lanes are being installed. The work should be completed in 2018. In order for workers to meet this goal, there is construction along the entire stretch of the project.