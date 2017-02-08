How do you know the flowers you order online will actually look like the ones that arrive on your doorstep? How do they compare? And how long do they last? NBC 5 Responds looks for answers.

What to Know Before Ordering Flowers for Your Valentine

Valentine's Day is coming up, and choices are endless for sending flowers.

NBC 5 Responds tested out the online flower delivery service FTD by sending something nice to our fellow NBC Consumer Reporter Lynda Baquero in New York.

Meanwhile at 30 Rock, Baquero did the same for me in DFW.

We entered in our ZIP codes and kept to a $50 budget.

Early on, I hit a snag. The earliest delivery date was four days later. Some arrangements take longer to arrive, but they'll be worth the wait, right?

The flowers I chose arrived in a box, and it was pretty clear Baquero struggled with the zip-ties.

"There's not as many white tulips as to the pink and the red, but it seems pretty good to me," Baquero said, as she opened the flower deliver box. "Oh, no, there are whites. They're just all hidden in here."

They were buds, not fully bloomed.

Meanwhile, my flowers in DFW arrived fully arranged, with no box and no zip-ties, but like Baquero's, they were needing to open up.

Even with fresh water they didn't hold up just five days later. Baquero's had a few issues right on delivery, but she says they were gorgeous by Friday but dead the following Monday.

FTD's website will tell you if flowers will arrive in a box or professionally arranged. The boxed ones will be packed up tight and require your sweetheart to do a little work.

As for how long they lasted, FTD says, "Flowers are a perishable product, our policy is to ensure quality and freshness through our FTD 'Good As Gold' 7 Day Satisfaction Guarantee."

If you are disappointed in your bouquet, you have to file the claim within that seven-day period as well. We waited too late to do that, so no money back for the boss.