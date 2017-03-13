What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

Investigators are still looking into a hoverboard that is believed to have sparked a house fire over the weekend.
The fire killed a 3-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.
This is the first time someone has died as a result of a fire from a hoverboard, but the Consumer Products Safety Commission tells NBC News they've investigated more then 60 hoverboard fires in just over a year.
Friday night's fire in Pennsylvania trapped Ashanti Hughes and two other children in the home where a hoverboard was charging. That's where the flames began.
More than 500,000 hoverboards were recalled last summer for batteries that overheat and explode.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one of the key questions they will seek to answer is whether a previously recalled model was the cause of the deadly fire.
Here's what you should know:
- The best hoverboards are UL approved. Look for standard 2272 marked on the product, that's the best for fire prevention.
- Recalled hoverboards should never be used. If you have one, be sure to return it. Don't take the risk.
- Even if it's on the safe list, don't leave a hoverboard charging without keeping an eye on it. You may also want to consider keeping a fire extinguisher nearby.