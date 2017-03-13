What You Need to Know About the Hoverboard in Your Home

Ashanti Hughes (pictured) died in a house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, March 10, 2017. Authorities said the fire was sparked by a charging hoverboard, making Hughes' death the first in the United States linked to a hoverboard.

Investigators are still looking into a hoverboard that is believed to have sparked a house fire over the weekend.

The fire killed a 3-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.

This is the first time someone has died as a result of a fire from a hoverboard, but the Consumer Products Safety Commission tells NBC News they've investigated more then 60 hoverboard fires in just over a year.

Friday night's fire in Pennsylvania trapped Ashanti Hughes and two other children in the home where a hoverboard was charging. That's where the flames began.

More than 500,000 hoverboards were recalled last summer for batteries that overheat and explode.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one of the key questions they will seek to answer is whether a previously recalled model was the cause of the deadly fire.

