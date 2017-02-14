Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day

Heavy rain will affect North Texas through mid-morning.

Afternoon showers will likely redevelop but should be much lighter. By evening, the rain will be completely done or in the form of light drizzle. Overall, it will be a wet and chilly Valentine's Day.

As of 4:10 a.m., Oncor reported nearly 200 power outages. Dallas led the way with 126.

