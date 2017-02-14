Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day

Heavy rain will affect North Texas through mid-morning.
Afternoon showers will likely redevelop but should be much lighter. By evening, the rain will be completely done or in the form of light drizzle. Overall, it will be a wet and chilly Valentine's Day.
As of 4:10 a.m., Oncor reported nearly 200 power outages. Dallas led the way with 126.
10 DAY FORECAST
- VALENTINE'S DAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 100 percent chance of rain. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
- TONIGHT: Drizzle possible early, then clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: N 10-20 mph.
- THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
- FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
- SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms late. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
- MONDAY: A 60 percent chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 48. High 70. Wind: N 10 mph.
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 49. High 71. Wind: S 10 mph.
