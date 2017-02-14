Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day

    Heavy rain will affect North Texas through mid-morning.

    Afternoon showers will likely redevelop but should be much lighter. By evening, the rain will be completely done or in the form of light drizzle. Overall, it will be a wet and chilly Valentine's Day. 

    As of 4:10 a.m., Oncor reported nearly 200 power outages. Dallas led the way with 126.

    10 DAY FORECAST

    • VALENTINE'S DAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 100 percent chance of rain. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
    • TONIGHT: Drizzle possible early, then clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
    • WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: N 10-20 mph.
    • THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
    • FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms late. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • MONDAY: A 60 percent chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
    • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
    • WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny.  Low 48.  High 70.  Wind:  N 10 mph.
    • THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny.  Low 49.  High 71.  Wind:  S 10 mph.

