Weekend Traffic News

Dallas

Closures due to St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 11:

Eastbound and Westbound SMU Boulevard between 4400 Greenville Avenue and the northbound U.S. 75 Central Service Road will be closed to the public at 9 a.m.

Southbound 6800 Greenville Ave. to 4400 Greenville Ave. will be closed to the public at 9 a.m.

Northbound 4400 Greenville Ave. 6800 Greenville Ave. will be closed to the public at 10 a.m.

The parade concludes at 3 p.m.

Fort Worth

Weather permitting, Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m., there will be several closures along I-35W between I-30 and I-820.

Friday

Ramp from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Detour, Rosedale Street.

Ramp from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-820 will be closed. Detour, Meacham Boulevard.

Ramp from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Detour, Haltom Road.

Rolling closures on ramp from eastbound and westbound Spur 280 to northbound I-35W.

Saturday

All lanes of northbound I-35W at 28th Street will be closed. Detour, frontage road.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound 28th Street. at I-35W will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Northside Drive and westbound traffic will be redirected to 33rd Street.

Ramp from northbound I-35W to SH 121 will be closed. Detour, Northside Dr.

Plano

Closures along the Dallas North Tollway10 p.m. Friday, March 10, through 5 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Northbound Park Boulevard exit ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, through 5 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Southbound left lane of Dallas Parkway (the DNT frontage road) from Park Boulevard to Plano Parkway will be closed.