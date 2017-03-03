There are several road closures scheduled for this weekend.

Weekend Construction Closures You Should Know About

There are several road closures scheduled for this weekend.

Irving

Eastbound Texas 114 will close at Texas 161 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 5. During this time, drivers will be detoured to the frontage road.

Arlington & Grand Prairie

Westbound Interstate 20 ramp to southbound Texas 360 will close for the Bardin Road bridge construction. The closure begins Friday, Mar. 3rd at 9 p.m. Ramps will not open until Monday, Mar. 6 at 6am.

The Bardin Road Bridge was severely damaged in a fire. Repairs this weekend will be to replace the beams and bridge deck.

Lewisville

There's a permanent closure coming Wednesday, Mar. 8. At 9 p.m., the northbound Interstate 35E entrance ramp from Sam Rayburn Tollway to Texas 121 will close.

Drivers will have to use the frontage road to the northbound I-35E entrance ramp from Farm-to-Market Road 3040/Round Grove Road.

This construction is part of the 35Express Project.