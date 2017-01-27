Heads up Lewisville there will be construction closures this weekend on Interstate 35E where construction crews will be working to place beams for the new portion of the Fox Avenue Bridge.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in this area on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28.

Closures:

I-35E northbound and southbound at Fox Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Two left lanes of I-35E northbound at Fox Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Two left lanes of I-35E southbound at Fox Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Left Lane of I-35E northbound at Fox Avenue closed 8 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

All northbound frontage roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The southbound frontage roads will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fox Avenue will be closed in both directions both Friday and Saturday nights.

In addition to these closures there will be full, intermittent main-lane closures all weekend while this work is being performed.