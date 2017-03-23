The Weatherford Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate the agreement with Dallas County Schools.

District spokeswoman Charlotte LaGrone said the board decided at Monday's meeting to terminate the agreement effective June 30.

LaGrone added that the decision to terminate the agreement was in line with the district’s plan to bring transportation services in-house.

"We appreciate the service provided by DCS to Weatherford ISD during the 2016-2017 school year," she said in an email.

The district signed this agreement with DCS in August.

NBC 5 has reached out to Dallas County Schools for comment but haven’t heard back.