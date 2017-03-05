Weather Possible Factor in Arlington Crash That Killed Teen

Police say one teen was killed and another was injured Saturday night after their car possibly hydroplaned and was struck by another car.

Arlington police said a teenage boy, whose identity has not been released, and 17-year-old Tabatha Romaker were driving in the 1100 block of eastbound Interstate 20 at 9:45 p.m. when their car possibly hydroplaned during a lane change. After spinning out, the two were hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Romaker, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died early Sunday morning after she was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

A woman in the other car was also hospitalized with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

The teenage boy's current condition was not immediately known.