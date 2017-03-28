Weather Damage? Repair Company Do's and Dont's

Hail-damaged roofs don't have to have holes to need serious repairs.
Storm season can leave shingles dented and cracked.
But before you let someone on your roof for an inspection or repair, you need to do your homework:
- If you think you have damage, call your insurance adjuster first. Make sure you understand your insurance policy and what you can expect to pay.
- Next, look for a contractor yourself; don't wait for them to come to you. A company with lots of good online reviews is one that you can probably trust.
- Take note, does the contractor have logos on their vehicles and a physical location for their business? The last thing you want to do is hand your money over to someone who is pretending to be a repair company.
- Ask for references and go and visit those locations, talk to the people, see what they have to say about the company.
- Be wary of any discounts they offer. It may be enticing but it could also be a trick. If your neighborhood is filled with damage, why would a good contractor offer a discount to get your business? Companies will be busy, so discounts should be limited.
- When you decide on a contractor, call your insurance company back. Ask if they have heard of them or worked with them before.
- When signing a contract, make sure it has a start date and a completion date. Also make sure they're clear about what happens if those dates are not met. Get all of this in writing.
- If they ask you to pay everything up front, take precaution. You should be able to pay in increments as the work is completed.
- You can ask to see the representative's identification to make sure they are who they say they are.
- Make sure you document everything. Keep receipts and contracts in case things go south.
