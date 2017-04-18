Waxahachie Community Ordered to Boil Water

A boil water advisory was issued for an Ellis County community Monday morning after a water main failure, officials say.

The Waxahachie Daily Light reports the city issued the notice for the Saddlebrook Estates area after a 24-inch water main line failed Sunday evening. All city water should be boiled before use, including washing hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking, the report says.

"Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions," a city news release said.

The boil water notice appeared to be limited to the Saddlebrook Estates neighborhood, located off U.S. 287 southeast of Waxahachie.

The damaged line was repaired and activated Monday morning, the city said. Crews were flushing the water line and performing water quality analysis.

"As soon as suitable results are received, the rescinding notice will be issued," the Daily Light reported.