A business in Mineral Wells displays a sign letting customers know there is no water after a main 24-inch water line broke Dec. 26, 2016.

A main 24-inch water line broke in Mineral Wells, cutting off water in the entire town, and repairs may not be completed until early Tuesday, city officials said.

Restaurants and laundromats were forced to close, and people had to find ways to get by without running water in the Palo Pinto County town of about 17,000.

The city planned to pass out bottled water at the Center of Life starting at 6 p.m., at 200 Southwest 5th Street, Police Chief Dean Sullivan said.

The problem started at about 8 a.m. Monday when the line burst near the corner of Southeast 8th and 4th streets.

Mineral Wells is located about 17 miles west of Weatherford on Highway 180.