Watch Out for Fake Bank of America E-mails

An email scam is taking aim at Bank of America customers.
Customers may receive an email that looks like it came from Bank of America.
In some cases, the mail asks the customer to click a link or call a phone number to update your personal information.
But Bank of America says not so fast.
These emails are fake and the person, or people, behind it is coming after your account.
Here are Samantha’s Solutions:
- Just because "Bank of America" is part of the URL, that does not guarantee it's an official bank of america site.
- In fact, Bank of America emails will never ask you to reply in an email with any personal information such as your Social Security number or PIN.
- When in doubt, always open a new tab and visit the official bank website, or call the bank's customer service line.
