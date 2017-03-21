Watch Out for Fake Bank of America E-mails

An email scam is taking aim at Bank of America customers.

Customers may receive an email that looks like it came from Bank of America.

In some cases, the mail asks the customer to click a link or call a phone number to update your personal information.

But Bank of America says not so fast.

These emails are fake and the person, or people, behind it is coming after your account.

Here are Samantha’s Solutions: