If you have hail in your neighborhood, you can expect a knock on the door this week.
The NBC 5 Responds team hears a lot of horror stories that usually start out like this: A big storm came through, damaged my home and a roofer came knocking on my door the next day wanting to help. He told me I had roof damage, I signed a contract and paid thousands of dollars but a few months later I never heard from him again.
The sad truth is that some contractors prey on storm victims to rip them off.
So before you sign up for any work after a storm, here are Samantha Chatman's solutions:
- If a contractor comes to your door, do not sign any paperwork that same day.
- Take their business card and spend the next few days researching the company.
- You can check reviews online, ask for references and see if anyone else in your neighborhood has worked with them.
- If you decide to move forward with the contractor, never pay a large percentage of the money up front.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago