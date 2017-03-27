Warning to Storm Victims: Research Contractor Before Signing Up | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Warning to Storm Victims: Research Contractor Before Signing Up

    If you have hail in your neighborhood, you can expect a knock on the door this week. Before you say yes to roofers, there are a couple of important questions to ask.
     

    (Published 58 minutes ago)

    The NBC 5 Responds team hears a lot of horror stories that usually start out like this: A big storm came through, damaged my home and a roofer came knocking on my door the next day wanting to help. He told me I had roof damage, I signed a contract and paid thousands of dollars but a few months later I never heard from him again. 

    The sad truth is that some contractors prey on storm victims to rip them off.

    So before you sign up for any work after a storm, here are Samantha Chatman's solutions:

    • If a contractor comes to your door, do not sign any paperwork that same day.
    • Take their business card and spend the next few days researching the company.
    • You can check reviews online, ask for references and see if anyone else in your neighborhood has worked with them.
    • If you decide to move forward with the contractor, never pay a large percentage of the money up front.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago
