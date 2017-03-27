If you have hail in your neighborhood, you can expect a knock on the door this week. Before you say yes to roofers, there are a couple of important questions to ask.

The NBC 5 Responds team hears a lot of horror stories that usually start out like this: A big storm came through, damaged my home and a roofer came knocking on my door the next day wanting to help. He told me I had roof damage, I signed a contract and paid thousands of dollars but a few months later I never heard from him again.

The sad truth is that some contractors prey on storm victims to rip them off.

So before you sign up for any work after a storm, here are Samantha Chatman's solutions: