Warming Up with Rain Chances Increasing By Brian James - NBC 5 Meteorologist UP NEXT XWarming Up with Rain Chances IncreasingLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Warming-Up-with-Rain-Chances-Increasing-414809774.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=414809774&videoID=kErASozw4DOv&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters